PSG to rival Man Utd for top Newcastle talent after long-term scouting mission

PSG and Man Utd are both keen on a top Newcastle talent

Newcastle United are reportedly bracing themselves for serious interest in homegrown talent Lewis Miley this summer, with European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the mix with Manchester United for his signature.

A number of Newcastle’s top players are being linked with St James’ Park exits at the end of the season, including the likes of Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Nicko Woltemade and Tino Livramento, while the club have already announced that Kieran Trippier will be moving on.

However, sources over at our friends TEAMtalk are now reporting that Miley is another player ‘firmly on the radar of multiple clubs’.

The 19-year-old midfielder is said to have been tracked by Man Utd scouts since before he made his Premier League debut back in 2023, with that interest ‘remaining active’ as they ‘continue to monitor his development closely’.

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However, the TT report adds that London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are also ‘strong admirers of Miley’ and are keeping tabs on his situation.

However, it is interest from abroad that adds another intriguing dimension, most notably from French giants PSG.

The report adds that the reigning Ligue 1 champions have been ‘closely tracking Miley since his breakthrough moment against them as a 17-year-old in 2023’, adding that his ‘composure and maturity’ on that stage ‘left a lasting impression’ on PSG.

That reputation was enhanced further at the turn of the year when Miley excelled again, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes, notably featuring as a right wing-back rather than his natural midfield role.

That versatility has only ‘increased PSG’s admiration’, with TEAMtalk sources indicating they remain keen on signing the England youth international ‘should an opportunity arise’.

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For their part, Newcastle are still understood to value Miley highly as continue to view him as part of their longer-term plans.

However, with attention building from both Premier League rivals and European heavyweights, his situation is ‘one to watch closely as the summer window approaches’.