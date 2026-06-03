Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade, who has been linked with Chelsea

Chelsea have received a swap offer from Newcastle United for Liam Delap to move to St. James’ Park and Nick Woltemade to switch to Stamford Bridge, according to a report.

Neither Delap nor Woltemade has had a successful season, with the strikers failing to make a huge impact at Newcastle and Chelsea, respectively.

Delap joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2025 for £30million, with the Tractor Boys having a sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Manchester United, Newcastle and Everton were also keen on Delap last summer, but it was Chelsea who got the deal done after activating the release clause in his contract at Ipswich.

Delap was affected by hamstring and shoulder injuries this season and scored just two goals and gave four assists in 41 matches in all competitions for Chelsea.

Woltemade joined Newcastle from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2025 for a club-record fee of a total of £69million, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

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The Germany international striker fared better than Delap at Chelsea, with the 24-year-old scoring 12 goals and giving five assists in 54 appearances for Newcastle.

On May 26, Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips reported that Chelsea are interested in Woltemade.

Phillips reported on his Substack: “Officials from Chelsea met with officials from Newcastle over the weekend to discuss FIVE players.

“As you know, Chelsea have an interest in Nick Woltemade, but at the moment Newcastle are keen to keep him.

“The other Newcastle player you know about is Lewis Hall, and our sources can confirm that Hall was discussed once again over the weekend – Chelsea are very keen to try and get him in to replace Marc Cucurella, who is expected to depart this summer.

“But the other two players Chelsea asked about was Sandro Tonali, and Bruno Guimaraes.”

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On May 19, TEAMtalk reported that Newcastle are ‘keen admirers of Delap’.

Chelsea and Newcastle in Liam Delap – Nick Woltemade ‘conversations’

It has now emerged that Newcastle have made an offer of a swap deal involving Delap and Woltemade.

According to The Chelsea Forum on X, Chelsea have not flatly turned down the offer and are having conversations.

The account, which has almost 265,000 followers on X, has reported: ‘EXCL | Newcastle proposed a Liam Delap-Nick Woltemade swap, and Chelsea’s response was more considered than a flat no.

‘The proposal: Delap to St James’ Park, Woltemade, who moved from Stuttgart for €75M last summer, returning to London as a striker.

‘Chelsea’s internal assessment of Woltemade is genuinely positive.

‘At 24, he presses relentlessly, reads space between the lines and carries the technical profile Alonso demands from a forward.

‘His recent deployment at attacking midfield by Howe has been positional, not an indication of his best role.

‘The problem is valuation.

‘Chelsea would be selling a £30M striker in poor form and receiving a £75M player in return.

‘The financial gap makes a clean swap impossible, Newcastle would need significant cash added.

‘Conversations are ongoing.

‘Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips confirmed the club would make an enquiry for Woltemade if Newcastle entered discussions over Delap.

‘That threshold may have now been crossed. Watch this one. #CFC’

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