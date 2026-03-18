Liam Rosenior in ‘serious showdown with Chelsea hierarchy’ over £30m star as BlueCo brands him ‘failed project’

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior plans to hold ‘showdown’ talks with the club’s owners, BlueCo, over the future of c, according to a report.

Delap joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2025 after the Blues triggered the release clause of £30million in his contract at the Tractor Boys.

Manchester United were also keen on the 23-year-old striker at the time, but it was Chelsea who got the deal done.

Delap scored 12 goals and gave two assists in 32 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Ipswich last season.

That was especially encouraging given that the striker was playing for a team that got relegated to the Championship.

However, Delap has failed to do much of note at Chelsea, with injuries and competition with Joao Pedro for a place in the starting line-up adversely affecting him.

READ: Liam Rosenior ‘looked like a tea girl’ as Chelsea join Man City in collapse

The English striker has scored only one goal in nine starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea this season.

Delap’s one goal in five Champions League appearances for the Blues also underlines his uninspiring form in the 2025/26 campaign.

Our friends at TEAMtalk reported back on February 7, 2026, that Delap was ‘fighting’ for his ‘Chelsea future’ for the rest of the season.

Patience has been running thin among the Chelsea hierarchy over Delap, and it has now emerged that BlueCo has finally decided that he is a ‘failed project’.

According to Sports Boom, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior wants to keep the striker at Stamford Bridge, but his bosses at Stamford Bridge want to sell Delap in the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Liam Rosenior, Chelsea outclassed by Enrique, PSG as Stamford Bridge turns toxic

The report has stated: ‘Rosenior is bracing for a serious showdown with Chelsea’s hierarchy, who appear ready to undermine him by pushing for Liam Delap’s sale and framing the striker as a failed project.

‘Despite this, the head coach remains steadfast in his belief in Delap’s talent, arguing that with proper integration and trust, the young forward could flourish at Stamford Bridge.

‘The standoff underscores the growing tension between Rosenior’s vision for the squad and the owners’ willingness to cut their losses on promising youth.’

The report comes in the wake of Chelsea’s embarrassing defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Blues lost the second leg of their last-16 tie 3-0 to PSG at Stamford Bridge to get knocked out 8-2 on aggregate.

The result has heaped further pressure on Rosenior, who was appointed the Chelsea manager in January 2026 following Enzo Maresca’s departure.

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 48 points from 30 matches, three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

READ NEXT: Champions League prize money table calculated as Arsenal go top