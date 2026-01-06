According to reports, Liam Rosenior’s ‘first request’ as Chelsea head coach is for the Premier League giants to sign a Real Madrid star.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Rosenior has left Chelsea’s parent club Strasbourg to replace Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

As soon as Maresca left Chelsea last week, Rosenior was named as the clear favourite to be their next boss.

Rosenior is still relatively inexperienced as a manager and this is certainly a huge step up, but he is regarded as one of England’s best young managers and he has done a great job at Strasbourg in recent years.

On being appointed by Chelsea, Rosenior said: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

“My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies.

“To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.”

It has since been reported that Rosenior is ‘keen’ to make improvements to his squad in this transfer window, while Spanish outlet Fichajes claims his ‘first request’ is Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This obviously needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, but the former Liverpool star has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs in recent days.

Fichajes have said that Rosenior ‘wants to sign’ Alexander-Arnold, with Chelsea ‘preparing an offer’ to meet his request.

The report claims:

‘At the Bernabéu, they believe that accepting a loan with an option to buy would weaken their negotiating position. Their strategy is to stand firm and wait for more ambitious offers from England. ‘In London, taking things a step further isn’t out of the question. Sources close to the club suggest that Chelsea could be preparing a multi-million pound offer to try and convince Real Madrid, assuming the deal must be a permanent transfer. Chelsea has the financial leeway and is willing to invest heavily if they believe the player can make an immediate impact in the Premier League.’

Regarding Rosenior’s appointment, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol claims there are seven reasons behind BlueCo’s decison to bring him to Chelsea.

It is said that they ‘feel his personality and leadership style will suit the players and the philosophy of the club’, while ‘his playing style fits in with the way Chelsea sides play’ and ‘a possession-based style suits the players in the squad’.

Also, the Blues reckon ‘Rosenior will work collaboratively with the structure at the club’, they have ‘been impressed with his work with developing and improving players’. Finally, ‘he has a strong desire to build a strong connection with Chelsea supporters’.