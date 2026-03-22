Chelsea to ‘immediately phone’ sublime 38y/o coach as Liam Rosenior destroyed – pundit

Chelsea must sack Liam Rosenior and bring Cesc Fabregas back to Stamford Bridge as their new head coach, according to outspoken fan and pundit Rory Jennings.

Chelsea were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday, as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to record a stunning 8-2 aggregate victory in their last-16 tie. Chelsea were booed off by their home fans after being blown away by the Champions League holders, and things went from bad to worse on Saturday.

Everton completed a stunning 3-0 home victory as Beto notched a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Iliman Ndiaye.

Chelsea were outrun and looked remarkably open, despite Rosenior claiming that he is introducing a new pressing system, while Robert Sanchez’s poor performance demonstrated yet again why the Blues need a new goalkeeper.

The shock result has seemingly made it inevitable Rosenior will be sacked, despite only replacing Enzo Maresca in January.

On talkSPORT, Jennings began by tearing Rosenior apart, before naming Fabregas as an excellent replacement.

READ: The philosophy/guff of Liam Rosenior: Ageing men, respecting the ball and never limiting limitlessness

“Disgrace, they are a disgrace, they are an absolute disgrace. Everyone out there is a disgrace to the badge,” he said.

“Liam Rosenior should be sacked now. What are we… 77 minutes into the game, he should be sacked now. It’s a travesty if he is the manager…”

Fellow pundit Jamie O’Hara replied by noting that Rosenior is on a five-year contract, but Jennings added: “It’s irrelevant.

“We gave Lewis Hall a deal and then sold him to Newcastle. We’ve given Liam Rosenior a deal, it’s time to sell him.

“He is gone, he is out the club, he cannot be the Chelsea manager!

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“He has proven to us that he’s not up to the job, look, if you don’t want to make this a personal thing, people get annoyed when I call him ‘talentless’ or say that he’s mediocre, or say that he’s undeserving of the job.

“I don’t care if people get annoyed, it’s completely true. For one second, I won’t be emotional about it.

“Let’s just call this an experiment, and let’s even pretend that it’s a noble experiment, something that you could say was progressive and exciting, giving a young, English manager an opportunity.

“OK, great, you tried it, it hasn’t worked, it’s been a distinct failure, a proven failure, now get him out the club and get a proper manager in!

“There are so many obvious, proper managers, managers who have a proven track record, managers who know what it takes to win games of football.

“This Chelsea team are still capable of getting into the Champions League spots this year, with this manager, that is not going to happen.”

Jennings continued: “Genuinely, if the club’s standards are anything close to what they should be, I do know what the answer is.

“The answer is sack Rosenior now… just get him out of the club now, get on the phone immediately to Cesc Fabregas.

“Somebody who understands Chelsea, somebody who won the league with us, somebody who knows what the standards should be, somebody who has an affinity with the fans, somebody who was an elite player themselves.

“What we need is somebody like that, the club will never do that because Fabregas has too much pride, he would never exist and work within these parameters.

“But if we were a club that were serious, that’s what we would do.”

Fabregas has appeared on the radars of elite European clubs amid the brilliant work he is doing at Como.

Under the iconic 38-year-old, Como have gained promotion to Serie A and put themselves in a great position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Not only would Fabregas help to get the Chelsea fans back on board, he has also shown his ability to improve young players. Given the amount of money that Chelsea have invested in U23 players, this would tick off a major box for BlueCo.

Other potential candidates for the Chelsea job include PSG’s Luis Enrique, departing Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and Filipe Luis of Flamengo.

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