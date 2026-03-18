A former Chelsea player has hit out at head coach Liam Rosenior for exposing two of his younger players against Paris Saint-Germain.

Rosenior is coming off a really poor week as Chelsea have suffered Champions League elimination and a loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Chelsea gave themselves a mountain to climb against PSG after losing the first leg 5-2 and were beaten 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, with Luis Enrique’s side sealing a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals with an 8-2 aggregate victory.

And there have already been suggestions that Rosenior’s job at Chelsea is at risk, with the Blues facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League and/or win the FA Cup.

Rosenior’s decision-making has now been put to question, with former Chelsea player Pet Nevin claiming he selected the wrong team for Tuesday’s match.

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According to Nevin, Rosenior took an unnecessary risk with Mamadou Sarr and Jorrel Hato against PSG’s explosive forwards.

“They took a massive, massive risk at the start of the game by going for a back three,” Nevin said.

“Man-to-man with two 20-year-old wide players playing as centre-backs, Mamadou Sarr against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Jorrel Hato against Bradley Barcola. It just wasn’t fair on those young kids.

“It was bold, but it was also wrong. It just didn’t work at all.

“PSG scored right from the start at the position. It was obviously where the danger will be and Kvaratskhelia put the [ball] away.”

Nevin has also argued that there needs to be “questions asked” of Chelsea’s project under BlueCo.

“Chelsea got into some good positions, but the final third quality that PSG have compared to Chelsea is just not comparable,” Nevin added.

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“8-2 over this two leg tie is not flattering, it just shows that Chelsea are that far off this standard of this side.

“There was all this talk that Chelsea are World Champions, they beat PSG before but I wasn’t buying it.

“I wasn’t buying it at the time, it’s partially a made up tournament, and this is much more realistic. Chelsea fans left here after 70 minutes, so there is a realism here which is quite problematic.

“Chelsea are closer in points to regulation than they are to Arsenal. This is a team that has spent 1.5 billion pounds, and it’s been four years into the project, you have to start asking some questions.”

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