FC Barcelona loanee Joao Cancelo has blasted Pep Guardiola and Manchester City over past comments made about his exit from the Etihad.

The 29-year-old was a key player for Man City before he slipped down the pecking order during the 2022/23 campaign.

Cancelo, Guardiola row

The Portugal international was loaned out to Bayern Munich during the 2023 January transfer window. In the moment, this deal came as a surprise but it later emerged that this transfer was sanctioned following a fallout between the right-back and Guardiola.

After the head coach selected Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis over Cancelo for three games running, it was reported that he and Guardiola had a heated argument over his lack of game time.

Following his stint in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, Cancelo joined FC Barcelona on loan last summer and he has been enjoying a successful season in La Liga.

In a fresh interview with Portuguese outlet A Bola, Cancelo was asked whether he expected to be sent out on loan twice. He answered: “No, I really didn’t think so, but I live my life by the moment.”

READ MORE: What the FFP is going on? Man City ‘expulsion’, Chelsea wait, Everton PSR fight, Forest appeal and Leicester?



“Certain things dictated that I was loaned last year to Bayern Munich. I have no regrets, even if City won the Champions League.

“I feel like I made the right choice, that I went to a club that really wanted me, even before renewing my contract.

“It was a club that gave me a lot in the six months I was there. I dealt with great players and the club is spectacular.

“Then I came here, lowered my salary and I’m not bothered by it in the slightest. This was the third time I was about to come to Barcelona and I’m finally here.”

“Lies were told!”

Cancelo’s comments became more heated after being asked about Guardiola after the Man City boss claimed he reacted poorly to being left out of the team.

He responded: “Lies were told! I’ve never been a bad team-mate for them and you can ask either (Nathan) Ake or Rico (Lewis). I don’t have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that’s the manager’s opinion.

READ MORE: Conor Gallagher next? Ranking all 10 academy products to swap Big Six clubs



“I stayed because it’s not true. I think Man City were a bit ungrateful to me when they said that, because I was a very important player in the years I was there. I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans and I always gave everything. I remember a time when I was robbed and attacked and the next day I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal.

“These are things you don’t forget, I left my wife and daughter alone at home, terrified. People will only remember this because Mister Guardiola has much more power than me when he says something and I prefer to keep to myself.

“I prefer to know that I am telling the truth, I feel fulfilled with what I did. I am a transparent person, I never lie. Life goes on and I wish everything goes well, because while I was there I enjoyed my football and the team. They remain the favourite team to win the Champions League.”