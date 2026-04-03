Likely Konate contract outcome revealed as Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City learn fate

Manchester City and Chelsea have both opened talks with the camp of Ibrahima Konate, and a report has outlined what decision the Liverpool defender is expected to make.

Konate, 26, is out of contract in the summer. Liverpool originally opened talks with the Frenchman way back in late-2024 and since then, they’ve put numerous offers to extend on the table.

The most lucrative terms yet were proposed in early-March and exclusively revealed by our colleagues over on TEAMtalk.

The Reds believed the offer was more than fair and internally, had hopes of wrapping up the saga by easter.

That obviously has not happened, however, and over the past 36 hours, news broke of Man City and Chelsea holding exploratory talks with the France international.

What’s more, both clubs are reportedly now weighing up whether to make offers.

It’s a situation that is causing consternation at Anfield, though according to the latest rom Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the eventual outcome is expected to fall in the Reds’ favour.

‘Liverpool are continuing to push to extend Ibrahima Konate’s expiring contract,’ wrote Plettenberg on X. ‘A new long-term deal is already on the table.

‘Understand the chances for LFC remain strong despite concrete interest from top clubs.’

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There has been a conflicting report from The Sun that states Liverpool have all but given up on making a breakthrough.

However, that does not tally with what the ultra-reliable David Ornstein has reported, and also flies in the face of a recent hint from Konate himself.

In late-March, Ornstein told The Athletic FC Podcast: “I think there’s constructive conversation around that one.

“I do think there is still a will on both sides, player and club, to try and find an agreement.

“It’s not there yet, but the conversations, from what we hear, are continuing and are pretty cordial.”

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More recently, Konate appeared to suggest his mind is on Liverpool and Liverpool alone when offering insight into the club’s sub-par season.

“We bring new players, we will adapt, we will try to understand each other and at a point, with time, we will win a trophy,” Konate told ESPN.

“We will have success and when we win the Premier League or Champions League, people will forget every bad season we had because now we won the league last season.

“This is just part of the success and we have to be relaxed because we have amazing fans, we have to stay together, and the success will come for sure.”

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