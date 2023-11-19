Likely verdict of legal action against Everton revealed, as Toffees fans wage war on the Premier League

Simon Jordan thinks it is unlikely that any club attempting to sue Everton after their unprecedented 10-point deduction will be successful.

The Toffees were found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules and an independent commission handed them the biggest deduction in English top flight history.

Everton admitted wrongdoing but have immediately appealed the punishment, and sources close to the club believe it will be reduced.

The controversial punishment has been met with anger from Everton’s fanbase, and several high-profile pundits have already given their thoughts. Jamie Carragher described it as “excessive and not right,” for example.

It also opens up a huge can of worms and could have repercussions for other Premier League teams.

Manchester City have been charged with 115 alleged breaches of Profit and Sustainability rules and Chelsea could face scrutiny over alleged payments connected to former owner Roman Abramovich.

By comparison, Everton were charged with just ONE breach of P&S, which suggests that Man City could, in theory, be punished much more harshly than them.

On top of all that, a recent report from the Daily Mail claimed that Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City have ‘agreed’ to ‘sue Everton for £300m.’

Leeds and Leicester were relegated to the Championship and Burnley have leant their support as they ‘remain convinced that Everton’s spending breached financial rules the previous season when they were relegated.’

If successful, this legal action would put Everton at serious risk of administration, which would result in another nine-point deduction (19 in total) and almost certainly relegate them.

However, Jordan – who was previously chairman of Crystal Palace – thinks Everton will survive relegation this season and does not believe that clubs attempting to sue them will be successful.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Jordan said: “The challenge for Everton now is what to do next. Do they really want this delayed and hanging over them when the best course of action might be to take their medicine?

“Despite the penalty, they are still only two points adrift of safety and given the struggles of the promoted clubs, it might be an idea to take this one on the chin as I don’t see Everton going down.

“I also don’t see those clubs lining up to sue Everton getting very far.”

With that in mind, it’s going to be an interesting few months to see how Everton’s appeal and the legal action lodged against them by other clubs progresses.

Toffees’ supporters have already planned a protest against the Premier League’s decision.

They have raised over £30,000 for ‘banners and flags against the Independent Commission’s decision to deduct the club 10 points’ ahead of their game against Manchester United next weekend – which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

