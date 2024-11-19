Man Utd: Ruben Amorim problems grow as ‘disappointed’ defender faces fresh injury setback

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim’s list of problems at Old Trafford may have just got longer with injury concerns growing over the international break.

Amorim’s three at the back system, which he has utilised throughout his career, requires the use of an extra centre-back, though that maybe difficult to find at United.

The Reds have been injury riddled at the back this season, with left-back’s Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia just returning from injuries though the break has seen a few further setbacks.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both picked up fresh injuries while away with Argentina and Sweden, while Harry Maguire has also been nursing an injury since early October after coming off at half-time in a goalless draw at Villa Park.

Lindelof returned from an injury last month, making seven appearances this season and his latest issue could come as a result of being rushed back.

Former United boss Erik ten Hag had come under scrutiny last season in regards to mismanaging his players’ workloads which saw their season decimated with injuries.

On Lindelof’s potential extended period of absence, Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson said: “I met him before he left the hotel. He was very disappointed. Now it’s about him getting healthy.”

Lindelof also missed large parts of last season with different injuries. When he was available however, he was shoehorned across the backline, in both full-back positions as United struggled for numbers in that department.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and it looks increasingly unlikely he will be given a new deal on fresh terms. He has been at the club since 2017 after he joined from Benfica under former boss Jose Mourinho. In the Portuguese capital, Lindelof had played with new boss Amorim.

For Martinez, United will be hoping he is fully fit after proving a vital piece of the puzzle since signing for the club. He is the only senior left-footed centre-back at United and such an importance in the modern game due to the passing angles open to him from that side of the pitch.

It shows a reason as to why United pursued Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite throughout the summer though.

It’s unsure whether the 22-year-old would have helped solve all defensive issues at Old Trafford however, with the England international having missed several games since the start of the season due to an ongoing groin issue.