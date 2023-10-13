Milan can land ‘weak’ Man Utd star for concerning £17m loss in continuation of dismal transfer trends

AC Milan reportedly believe they can land Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof for €15million (£12.9million) as they prepare for life without Simon Kjaer.

United bought Lindelof from Benfica for €35m in 2017, meaning they will record a €20m (£17m) loss if the Swede is sold to Milan for the aforementioned price.

Erik ten Hag’s side could learn a thing or two from Benfica when it comes to selling players. It is fair to say the Portuguese club are experts in that field.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are far from being anywhere near competent when it comes to receiving high transfer fees for players. They’re also pretty bad when it comes to buying players, come to think of it.

This is not us saying Lindelof should be getting sold for north of £25million, but the massive loss from a player who has underwhelmed during his time at Old Trafford is a sign of the club’s poor recruitment policy and ability, or inability, to sell.

FEATURE: Sancho flops, Casemiro praised: Ranking all 60 Man Utd signings since Sir Alex retired in 2013

It is according to MilanWeb (via Sport Witness) that the Rossoneri ‘believe’ €15m is ‘enough’ to sign the Swedish international.

Kjaer will apparently leave the club when his contract expires next summer and Stefano Pioli is looking for a replacement.

Lindelof’s contract also expires at the end of the season but United have the option to extend his deal by another year, and if they do, Milan will offer €15m, which ‘would convince’ the Red Devils to let him leave.

The 29-year-old – who Paul Scholes recently described as “lazy” and “weak” – is behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in Ten Hag’s pecking order but seems to be above Harry Maguire.

A report from ESPN says Ten Hag is looking to trigger the one-year extension in Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s contracts.

It is claimed, however, that he is unsure about the future of Anthony Martial, whose deal also expires at the end of 2023/24.

The United bosses ‘will take their time’ to decide what to do with the French striker, who has had an injury-plagued career at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Man Utd star Maguire slammed for ‘complete nonsense’ comments on England duty