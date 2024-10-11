Lineker ‘admires’ Carsley’s ‘balls’ after ‘bold’ England approach v Greece – ‘football I like’

Former England striker Gary Lineker has praised Lee Carsley for having “the balls” to try something new in Thursday’s Nations League defeat to Greece.

England were deservedly beaten 2-1 at Wembley on Thursday evening, losing for the first time since Gareth Southgate stepped down after Euro 2024.

Carsley named a very bold starting XI against Greece, playing Jude Bellingham in a false-nine role next to Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Phil Foden.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rico Lewis in full-back helped leave England exposed at the back, with John Stones, Levi Colwill and Declan Rice struggling in particular as a result of the attacking system.

England might have been disappointing against Greece but Lineker is not too bothered.

Describing the Nations League clash as “a glorified friendly”, the former Three Lions striker has praised Carsley for trying something different after years of pragmatism under Southgate.

“I don’t mind him doing [things] a little bit [different],” Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast. “I feel for him. If he was in the role permanently and he tried that, you’d go: ‘That’s alright’.

“Let’s be realistic, it’s a glorified friendly, it’s not a World Cup qualifier. If he got the permanent role I would say that’s fine.

“I actually admire him to have the balls, the cojones, to try something like that when you are actually trying to get the job because that is brave, and that is bold. I admire that.”

REACTION TO ENGLAND 1 GREECE 2 FROM F365

Lineker’s podcast pal Micah Richards agreed, saying: “At least they were brave. I’m with Gary on that, I don’t mind managers who are brave, especially in a game like today.

“I just hope against Finland he goes for it again and then gets a few goals, get their confidence.”

Lineker went on to compare England to his former club Tottenham, noting that the entertaining brand of football is something he enjoys.

“I felt for them at the back, they were open to the counter-attack, but I actually don’t mind that,” he added. “I like watching Tottenham. I enjoy watching Tottenham because that’s the kind of football I like.

“I want to watch entertaining football, I don’t want to watch football with the ball being passed around in the final third. I want to see attacking football.

“I thought it was bold, I thought it was imaginative, but it backfired on him tonight. I hope in the future it doesn’t.”

Lineker continued: “I’d sooner see that than sitting deep like we did in the summer against teams equal, or not as good as Greece. I just thought a lot of players were slightly off their game tonight.

“Overall the individual performances individual performances weren’t great. That might come from the fact that they are in a formation that is so relaxed and open.”