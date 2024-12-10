Cole Palmer has set the world alight since switching the sky blue of Manchester City for the royal blue of Chelsea in a surprise move last year.

Palmer has rightfully earned all the plaudits having shown a side to his game many didn’t think he had in him, having become the leader of this Chelsea side with his performances and show of quality.

He was at it again on the weekend when Enzo Maresca’s side made a remarkable comeback against their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, where Palmer scored from the spot twice, with one of those an audacious chip leaving Fraser Forster foolishly watching on.

Palmer has made a claim to be at the forefront of England boss Thomas Tuchel’s side as the German will aim to build a side strong enough to win the World Cup come the turn of the year.

Football legend and presenter Gary Lineker has also been full of praise for Palmer this week. Speaking on his podcast along with Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, Lineker said: “Chelsea really dominated to be honest.”

Lineker continued: “Spurs still had the odd chance on the counter attack, but Cole Palmer. The little assist that he got, he came in from the touchline, it was almost Messi-esque.

“And then he scored two penalties, the second was a little Panenka which was beautifully taken. What a talent.”

Lineker may not have helped Palmer’s case mentioning him alongside arguably footballs greatest ever player in Lionel Messi, with many on the internet set to take that up as a comparison between the two players. That’s just the way social media is.

At this point, eyebrows are raised when Palmer is addressed as a ‘talent’. It’s easy to forget he is just 22-years-old and making his break in the senior game after limited opportunities at his boyhood club Manchester City, who would kill to have a game changer like him at this moment in time.

Pep Guardiola is light up front, not possessing the options he once had with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane. The new generation of Jeremy Doku and Savinho don’t seem to be cutting it, while Jack Grealish has failed at the Etihad since making his £100m switch in 2021.

There’s no doubt Palmer is a better option than those mentioned, though his development may have played out differently should he stayed in Manchester. Phil Foden can be seen as the easiest comparison to Palmer, who has gone off the boil after being named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year in August.