Gary Lineker has warned Arsenal star Declan Rice that he could soon be ousted from the England starting XI by Bournemouth man Alex Scott.

Rice was an integral player for England at this summer’s World Cup, but an injury left him out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for this international break.

And the Arsenal star’s place in England’s starting XI could now be under threat, partly because Scott shone alongside Elliot Anderson as Tuchel’s side beat Croatia 7-0 on Saturday evening.

It has since emerged that Scott has suffered a thigh injury that could rule him out for around two months, though he will be in a good position to be a key player for England once he returns to fitness.

“Does it mean, perhaps, that Declan’s place is not always assured?”

Now, Lineker has explained why he thinks Tuchel may opt to prefer Scott over Rice.

“What an assured performance we saw from Alex Scott,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

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“I watched him quite closely and it’s obviously only one game against a team who didn’t play very well on the night, but he was a big part of the game.

“If you look at the great teams that win tournaments, they have control in games and I think Alex Scott is a player we haven’t necessarily seen within that England midfield.

“Declan Rice has his strengths and is brilliant with his delivery and work-rate, but there’s a calmness and control to Scott, he never gives the ball away and he’s always scanning.

“I was really impressed. What a very, very confident start to his England career.

“I wonder what Thomas Tuchel is going to do because Alex Scott has that kind of control and Declan Rice’s a totally different player.

“Does it give him a different option now and does it mean, perhaps, that Declan’s place is not always assured?

“Maybe he will want to play slightly differently with someone like Alex Scott. It might be a bit early to say that but it’s a conversation to be had.”

READ MORE: England v Czech Republic: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

On Scott, Tuchel revealed what impressed him about the Bournemouth star against Croatia.

“First start and what a start, what a performance,” Tuchel said.

“He is so smooth on the ball, his decision making is at the highest level.

“He plays with so much confidence. He is so active, so confident. The work rate off the ball.

“He is just the complete package. He gave us a lot of mobility and a lot of variety and work rate in the centre of the pitch.”

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