Lineker ‘devastated’ as ‘vibrant, charming, witty’ Venables passes away; ‘he’ll be hugely missed’

England legend Gary Lineker has paid tribute to his “vibrant, charming, witty” former manager Terry Venables, who has passed away at the age of 80.

It was confirmed on Sunday that former England, Tottenham and Barcelona manager Venables had passed away. A statement from his family said they were “totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father.”

Members of the football family have also paid tribute to the former manager, including Lineker, who played under Venables during his time with Spurs.

The former striker took to X to pay respect to his former boss.

“Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for,” he said.

“He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry.”

Gary Neville has also paid tribute to Venables, his first England manager, who he said was “without a shadow of a doubt my number one England coach in my whole career,” on X.

“He was someone who was a players man, looked after his players, stood up for his players in big situations,” Neville added.

“He was someone who the players trusted and had great faith in and he always spoke openly and he was a personality that was far too big for the then rigid and stiff FA.

“I sit here today thinking back to my special times with Terry and can say he is without doubt the most technically gifted British coach we’ve ever produced.”