Gary Lineker has ‘heard a little rumour’ about Jurgen Klopp’s next job after Liverpool

Gary Lineker has revealed where Jurgen Klopp may go next after his emotional farewell from Liverpool.

Klopp announced he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season back in January before his side defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League.

The German boss won the Champions League, the Premier League, an FA Cup and two League Cups in his nine-year stint at Anfield, during which he led Liverpool back to the top table of domestic and European football.

What next after Liverpool?

Klopp confirmed he would be taking a break from football and insisted he would never manage another English club after Liverpool, but rumours have been rife nonetheless over where he might end up after a rest.

And Lineker, speaking on The Rest Is Football Podcast, said he heard the 56-year-old may end up back at Borussia Dortmund – whom he led to consecutive Bundesliga titles as well as a Champions League final – but not as manager.

Lineker said: “I will be interested to see what Jurgen Klopp does next. I think he will definitely take some time out because I think he’s genuine when he says he has run out of energy. You can see why that job is so demanding.

“There will be a battle for him in a year’s time. Or they’ll be lining up for a year or so’s time. I heard a little rumour that he might end up being president of Borussia Dortmund, which would be amazing.”

Klopp pushed for Slot support

The club confirmed on Monday that Arne Slot would be taking the helm at Anfield after they paid £9.8m to release him from his Feyenoord contract, and Klopp urged the Liverpool fans to get behind the new head coach after the final day victory over Wolves.

“You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team,” said Klopp, who sang Slot’s name to the tune of Opus’ Live is Life, one of the songs the crowd had adapted for the German.