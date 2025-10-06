Gary Lineker has claimed that one factor could derail Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge, while Alan Shearer has revealed what “makes the difference”.

This weekend was huge for Arsenal as they are top of the Premier League heading into this month’s international break.

The Gunners have capitalised on Liverpool’s losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, beating Newcastle United and West Ham to overcome a five-point deficit and move clear of Arne Slot’s side.

Now, Arsenal are widely considered to be the favourites to win the Premier League this season as they have a stacked squad with quality options in every position, while Liverpool are lacking balance and cohesion following their £400m+ summer overhaul.

Speaking on The Rest is Football, Shearer has explained why he thinks he’s been “mightily impressed with Arsenal” and thinks one factor could make “the difference” in the title race.

“I’ve been mightily impressed with Arsenal, and even yesterday, the way Odegaard went off, and the quality that came on with Zubimendi, which then pushed Rice a little bit further forward, he got the goal,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football.

“I don’t know whether you saw the graphic that we had on much of the day that when West Ham beat Arsenal last February at the Emirates, when you looked at Arsenal’s bench, there’s only two players from the nine that are left from that bench.

“And then you look at the bench they had yesterday when they brought the likes of Zubimendi, who cost, I don’t know, 40 or 50 million quid. That’s the difference for Arsenal.

“When you look at their squad this year and who they’ve got to come in when they do get injuries or when they need to change the game and make something happen, it’s that that’s the difference for them. This year, they’re bringing quality on.

“And, I mean, there were five points behind a week ago. Now they’re one point ahead. It’s mad, isn’t it?”

Lineker, meanwhile, has backed Viktor Gyokeres to come good for Arsenal, but he has raised one issue that could impact their title ambitions.

“[Gyokeres] gives him a threat behind, which creates more space for the midfield and even the wide players,” Lineker said.

“And he’s aggressive with his running, and he likes to spin, and he attacks, he attacks the space in the box. The goals will come for him, because with the service that I think he’ll inevitably get, particularly now Saka is back in the mix and looks like his old self after his injury.

“So I think it’s quite promising for Arsenal. I think we might be in this season for a really good title race.

Micah Richards added: “I think they have the squad to win the league. Definitely. It’s just that little bit at the end, whether they’re ahead or behind, the pressure of dealing with it. If there are enough points ahead, they might not need to deal with that pressure and the experience could be key. If it goes that late.”

Linekar finished with a nod to Tottenham Hotspur’s Spursy tag, saying: “It’s whether they get a bit Arsenally.”