Lineker ranks Bellingham amongst always contentious Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes debate

England legend Gary Lineker believes that Jude Bellingham might already be ahead of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes when it comes to the best Three Lions midfielder of the century.

The Real Madrid superstar was outstanding as Thomas Tuchel’s men destroyed Croatia 7-0 in Rijeka on Saturday evening, scoring once and registering three assists in the Nations League clash, to continue his superb form from the World Cup.

Former Barcelona and Tottenham frontman Lineker said previously in the summer that he believes the 23-year-old could go on to become ‘England’s greatest ever footballer’, and is clearly a huge fan of the ex-Birmingham City talent.

And Bellingham‘s latest display in an England shirt has led to Lineker discussing where he ranks in terms of England‘s all-time greatest midfielders, on the latest episode of the Rest is Football podcast.

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Earlier in the century, it was all about how successive England managers could fit Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes into the same XI.

That very debate raged up and down the country but often led to Scholes being pushed out to the left flank, as the so-called ‘Golden Generation’ failed to deliver on the international stage.

However, there was no doubting the individual quality of the trio, who excelled at Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively over their illustrious club careers.

Bellingham has traits of all three England legends

Nevertheless, Lineker believes that Bellingham might already be ahead of all three, when looking at England’s best midfielder of the century.

He said: “He’s still very young. He’s just coming absolutely into his prime now, Jude, and it’s probably a little bit too early, but I said we’d do it anyway.

“But where does he stand in all-time midfielders for England? Because I put him top, right, and we were only talking about perhaps this century.

“So I think he’s got the power and the pace and the ability of Gerrard. I think he’s almost got the passing ability of Scholes, but not quite, and he’s definitely got the finishing and the arrival in the box of Frank Lampard.

“So he’s close on all three of the primary strengths of all three players. He might, you know, he might be slightly behind on each one, but overall, as a package, he’s got all three.”

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Bellingham has already matched Scholes’ tally of England goals, after notching his 14th in 59 caps in Croatia, although he still has some want to go to reach Lampard’s tally of 29.

But, at just 23 years of age, he could already be thinking about Sir Bobby Charlton’s mark of 49 for an England midfielder – although that would take some doing.