Gary Lineker has revealed why he has a “concern” with Manchester City star Elliot Anderson for England’s match against Argentina.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have been England’s best performers at this summer’s World Cup, but Man City newbie Anderson has been an unsung hero because he has done a lot of dirty work to get his side moving.

Anderson shone as England beat Norway 2-1 after extra-time to book their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

With Argentina beating Switzerland in their quarter-final, the World Cup holders await England in the semi-final.

“It does concern you…”

Ahead of this game, Lineker has praised Anderson, but he has also explained why he has a “concern” about the midfielder for the Argentina match.

“Elliot Anderson, he was so good. His passing, those cross-field balls,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football.

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“Really good first-half and he was everywhere in the game. He kept running and running for the whole 120 minutes.

“The one thing I would say, sometimes he can jump a little bit early. If you’ve got Bellingham and Declan Rice [ahead of him], sometimes we look a little bit open in front of the back-four.

“I think he’s brilliant but it does concern you. Maybe it’s because we were playing Norway and not Argentina, France or Spain.”

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from Norway 1-2 England: Bellingham, Spence, Anderson, Haaland, cables

Micah Richards has agreed with Lineker, having argued that Anderson needs to be “more disciplined” for England moving forward.

“I actually think he’s an eight, I don’t think he’s a six,” Richards added.

“He’s technically too good, his passing range is so good. He’s got so much energy, he can go up and down. He’s that good that he always wants to be involved.

“He’s just a brilliant player [but] he’s got to be more disciplined. If you play against France and [Michael] Olise is in that No.10, you’re getting hurt straight away.

“Just those little details, if he sorts them out, he can be anything he wants to be, I think he’s that good. Man City signed him, he’s exactly what they need: energy.

“But it’s difficult. Rice is a runner, he’s not a six, he’s an eight. Jude is an eight or a 10, and Anderson is an eight, so that’s why some people are talking about Kobbie Mainoo [playing] but he [Tuchel] doesn’t fancy him.”

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