Presenter Gary Lineker has commented on his imminent exit from Match of the Day, suggesting he “sensed” the BBC wanted him to leave his role.

Lineker is in his final season as the presenter of Match of the Day as he will not host the Premier League portion of this show beyond the end of this campaign.

He announced in May 2024 that he would leave the BBC in 2026. Next season, he will work a reduced schedule and only lead the FA Cup and World Cup coverage before his contract expires.

In a new interview, Lineker has explained his decision to leave the BBC and Match of the Day, admitting it felt like the right “time” to move on.

“It’s time. I’ve done it for a long time, it’s been brilliant,” Lineker said in a new interview with the BBC.

“I always wanted one more contract, and I was umm-ing and ahh-ing about whether to do three years [more].

“In the end, I think there was a feeling that, because it was a new rights period, it was a chance to change the programme.”

He added: “Well, perhaps they want me to leave. There was the sense of that.”

Lineker also admits the decision-makers were against him hosting Match of the Day for “one more year”, so they came to an “unusual” agreement.

“I think it was their preference that I didn’t do Match of the Day for one more year, so they could bring in new people,” Lineker added.

“So it’s slightly unusual that I would do the FA Cup and the World Cup, but to be honest, it’s a scenario that suits me perfectly.”

Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan are replacing Linekar, who recently explained why he thinks the BBC have chosen three presenters to take on the Match of the Day gig.

“That’s probably down to the fact it’s a massive commitment,” Lineker suggested.

“Those three have all got families, and if you’re saying someone is going to do it for the next ten or 20 years, then your weekends are gone.

“That might be it, I don’t know. I didn’t get involved in any of that.

“I take it as a compliment that they’ve named three, but I suspect it’s not due to that.

“I haven’t seen them yet to speak to them, but I will do.

“They’ll be fine and they’ll do a great job. I’ve known them all for years, they’re top presenters.”