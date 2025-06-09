Gary Lineker is surprised that Arsenal decided against signing a Chelsea star, while Alan Shearer reckons a deal would have been a “no-brainer”.

Arsenal are yet to make a summer signing, but they are in the market for additions as they require upgrades in several positions after finishing second in the Premier League for a third straight season.

The Gunners are in the market for a new winger, centre-midfielder and goalkeeper, but their priority is to land a new striker amid interest in Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Gyokeres is a 2025 top scorer in Europe contender, but Arsenal are understood to be favouring Sesko as they have stepped up talks with RB Leipzig.

Liam Delap would have been a cheaper alternative due to his £30m release clause and Lineker is surprised that the Gunners did not try to sign him ahead of Chelsea.

The Chelsea newbie has snubbed the U21 European Championship to feature at the Club World Cup and Lineker reckons he’s the “only thing” they were missing.

“It’s an interesting one. I thought maybe Arsenal would go for him. Perhaps they did? I don’t know,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Man Utd striker boost as Arsenal targets climb



“But Chelsea have got their man. We said many times this season that Chelsea also needed back-up for [Nicolas] Jackson up top, or an alternative.

“I think he’s a young, exciting centre-forward. I saw someone say they saw a bit of a young Alan Shearer in him. Shearer with a full head of hair! I think that’s the only thing that Chelsea were missing really.”

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has also explained why he thinks Delap was a “no-brainer” signing for Big Six clubs this summer.

“I like him as well. For £30m, I think it’s a no-brainer,’ the ex-Newcastle and England striker, the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer, chimed in,” Shearer added.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘will make a formal offer’ today for ex-Man City star who ‘offered himself’ to Spurs

👉 Bundesliga star ‘ignores’ Arsenal to ‘pursue Chelsea move’ as Arteta brutally ‘snubbed’

👉 Man Utd, Arsenal fear Gyokeres hijack as Saudi club ‘will make big move’ in ‘ambitious’ transfer

“I think Chelsea have got a great deal and I gather that there were other big clubs in for him.

“For Chelsea to get him at that price, for me, that’s very, very good business because he’s only going to get better.

“I think he’s a bit old-fashioned, he’s like a throwback from what a centre-forward was maybe 20 or 30 years ago where they were all in fashion: aggressive, horrible to play against, doesn’t mind mixing it up and can run in behind.

“Obviously, he scores goals. The number of goals he scored in a really struggling team, that is only going to get better.

“At his age, his ability he’s got now… I think he’s got a really bright future and I would have liked to have seen Newcastle get him, but for whatever reason he’s decided to go with Chelsea and I think that’s a really smart move for them.”