Gary Lineker tells Cesc Fabregas to make ‘big decision’ on joining Man Utd to replace Michael Carrick

Gary Lineker has claimed that Como boss Cesc Fabregas would be “mad” to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

Fabregas has emerged as one of Europe’s best up-and-coming managers, and he is doing a superb job at Serie A outfit Como.

And the ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star has been mooted as a possible replacement for Carrick at Man Utd.

It feels like Carrick could be sacked if Man Utd lose to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon becuase the Red Devils have only won two of their first eleven matches this season and he is the firm favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked.

“If he takes that job, he’d be mad!”

Fabregas is a potential candidate to replace Carrick, but Lineker thinks he would be “mad” to join Man Utd and he should instead continue his development at another leading European club.

“He’s going to have a big decision at some point because if he continues to have even moderate success with Como a big club will come in for him,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football.

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“It might be United. If he takes that job, he’d be mad! It’s a graveyard really.”

Alan Shearer added: “I know it’s a huge football club, but it’s not an attractive job at the minute, because of how many [managers] have been in there and how many have been sacked.

“The only thing attractive about it is he might get a great pay-off in 12 or 18 months’ time.”

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Cesc Fabregas comments on leaving Como

Fabregas gave a firm response when asked about leaving Como ahead of this weekend.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Fabregas said: “I’ve never thought about leaving.

“If I started thinking about it, maybe that would be the end for me here, but I’ve never done it.”

When asked about replacing Carrick ahead of Como’s match against Man Utd in midweek, Fabregas said: “As I’m sure you can understand, I won’t answer that question because I think that’s not a very nice question.

“I don’t think that shows enough respect to a great footballer and manager like Michael Carrick at the helm of a wonderful Manchester United side.”

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