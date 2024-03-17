Lingard told his ‘name has no meaning’ as former Man Utd man outed for avoiding ‘hard work’

Jesse Lingard has been outed by his FC Seoul manager for not working hard

FC Seoul manager Kim Gi-dong stated the “name value” of Jesse Lingard “means nothing” as he outed the Englishman for not “working hard” in a recent match.

Since leaving Manchester United, Lingard’s career trajectory has been an interesting one. He could have made the move to West Ham, who wanted him after fans fell in love with him as a result of nine goals and five assists in the second-half of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

He did not want the move, though, and returned to Old Trafford, where he saw out his contract, as the Red Devils were not bothered about him extending.

He then had an uninspiring spell with Nottingham Forest, where his only four goal contributions in a season all came in the League Cup, and he had some time without a club, and after reports of a number of offers, he decided on South Korean side Seoul.

In the three K League games he’s featured in – none from the start – Lingard is yet to get off the mark with a goal or an assist.

He’s been called out by his manager after the last game – a 2-0 victory over Jeju United – for not making attempts to work for his side, as the boss suggested the big name is nothing if he does not try.

“Even though he came on as a substitute, he didn’t work hard and avoided tussle,” Gi-dong said.

“The name value has no meaning on the pitch. I will tell him this exactly.”

Indeed, no matter what he has done in his career, the trophies he’s won and where he has played, Lingard’s name itself does nothing to help his side.

There’s a reason he’s no longer playing in England after fading out of relevance, and he needs to try to build his way back up, or his career could continue to slide.

The stint at Seoul should give him the opportunity to start enjoying football again and impacting games – something he was largely unable to do at Forest and during the back end of his time at United.

Perhaps his manager’s comments will help him to see the light and start trying harder for his teammates.

READ MORE: Amir Khan picks ‘the right fight’ for Wayne Rooney after ‘spat’ – ‘he could get hurt’