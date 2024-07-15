Lionel Messi tears turn to joy as Argentina lift the Copa America again

A goal deep into extra-time by Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 1-0 win over Colombia and a record-breaking 16th Copa America title.

Argentina lost a tearful Lionel Messi to injury midway through the second half of a game delayed by more than an hour by crowd issues, but Martinez came off the bench in the extra half hour to ensure his captain would lift a third successive major trophy.

The win in Miami followed the 2021 Copa America success and the World Cup triumph in 2022.

The match kicked off an hour and 20 minutes late after security closed gates at the Hard Rock Stadium, one of the sites for the 2026 World Cup, after fans attempted to enter the stadium without tickets.

When it did get underway, Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez had an early chance for the defending champions but Colombia made the brighter start with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz forcing an early save from Camilo Vargas while Jhon Cordoba struck a post.

Alvarez inadvertently blocked an effort from Messi, who went down with what looked like an ankle injury before the break but was able to swing in a free-kick which Nicolas Tagliafico headed over.

The second half saw both teams have spells on the front foot, but neither side were able to seize control – Angel di Maria, in his last international appearance, forcing a couple of saves from Vargas.

Messi went down again just after the hour and this time was unable to continue, limping off to watch on in tears from the bench.

His replacement Nicolas Gonzalez had a couple of chances while Di Maria was unable to sort his feet out to fashion a shot after Colombia gave the ball away cheaply.

Gonzalez had the best chance of the first period of extra time, but could only shoot straight at Vargas following Rodrigo De Paul’s cut back.

Lisandro Martinez produced an excellent block on Miguel Borja as time ran out and within moments Argentina were ahead.

De Paul won the ball near halfway, finding Lautaro Martinez who exchanged passes with fellow substitute Giovani Lo Celso and the tournament’s top scorer made no mistake with a clear view of Vargas’s goal to end Colombia’s run of 28 unbeaten games.

Retiring Argentina star Angel Di Maria said he had dreamed of bowing out of international football by winning the Copa America.

Di Maria joined captain Messi and veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi to host the trophy after Argentina sealed a record-breaking 16th trophy with a 1-0 win over Colombia in Miami.

“The truth is, it’s hard to describe,” Di Maria said. “It was written like that.

“I told the guys last night at dinner that I dreamed it. That’s why I said it was my last Copa America. I dreamed we made it to the final and we won it so I could go out this way.

“I’ll be always grateful to this generation who gave me everything, helped me win what I always wanted and today, I am leaving like this. It could not be better.”

Victory completed a hat-trick of major trophies for Argentina as they defended their Copa America either side of the World Cup title they won in 2022.

They were forced to play much of the second half and extra-time without Messi, who hobbled off with what appeared to be an ankle injury and watched on in tears from the bench.

“Finally today we were able to win for him, to give him joy,” said Di Maria.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament with Colombia’s James Rodriguez selected as best player of the tournament.