Why Ballon d’Or hogger Lionel Messi has actually scored zero proper goals for Argentina

Lionel Messi has won another Ballon d’Or. It’s about 10 or 17 or 134 of them he’s got now, don’t know, haven’t checked, don’t care. Well done, Leo, we guess. Very impressive, if you like that sort of thing.

But you already know what it means. It means we must expose the obviously fraudulent basis on which that award was won. You can’t in all fairness go around insisting none of Ronaldo’s Portugal goals count if you’re not going to also do the same with Messi’s. That’s just bias. And the one thing we never went to be accused of here at F365 is bias. It’s never happened yet, but we live in constant fear.

So here then, is the straightforward and undeniable proof that Messi, like Ronaldo, is deeply, embarrassingly fraudulent and far from having 106 international goals like sheeple insist does in fact have precisely zero proper ones.

We’re very sorry.

Lionel Messi Argentina goals starting total: 106 goals

The seven 2022 World Cup goals

Now those of you who’ve read the Kane or Ronaldo versions of this will see that we’ve immediately taken a different path here. We started those with the easiest goals to get rid of – penalties, friendlies and so forth. With Messi, we’re going straight to the elephant in the room: the fact he scored seven goals to lead his side to World Cup glory last year.

On the face of it, those are difficult goals to get rid of, aren’t they? Hard to argue those don’t count when they quite literally ended up with his team celebrating like they’d won the World Cup. With Salt Bae, for reasons that still boggle the mind.

We thought we’d have to come up with some hogwash about how the whole tournament was non-canon. Qatar this, winter that. We could have made it stick, if we’d needed to. We’ve come up with more spurious reasons in the past and will do so again.

But let’s take a closer look at those goals, shall we? Start applying our previously established criteria to them. Four penalties. One of those in a draw against the Dutch (shootout schmootout), another in defeat to Saudi Arabia, i.e. games Argentina didn’t even win. Goals against distinctly non-elite Australia and Mexico. That leaves only the non-penalty in the final against a sadly unambiguously elite France. But what was the final score there? Remembering the shootout-schmootout qualification from earlier. Yeah, that’s right. It was 3-3, wasn’t it? That’s a draw. That’s also a game Argentina didn’t even win. What a start we’re off to here: none of Messi’s seven goals in the 2022 World Cup count. And straight away we’re down into double-figures. This is going to be a piece of piss.

New Lionel Messi Argentina goal tally: 99

The 19 Penalty goals

Let’s take the easy pickings now. And what easy pickings they are. Messi, despite being infamously prone to Human After All fallibility from the penalty spot, has still scored 23 of the cheap and grotty little freebies for his country. Four we’ve dealt with already in our rollocking good start to proceedings above, but that still leaves us with 19 goals that can be swiftly discounted with no further explanation needed, requested or provided.

New Lionel Messi Argentina goal tally: 80

The 40 Friendly goals

Yeah, that’s right. Forty. An entire 40 (forty) goals get wiped clean away here with once again minimal fuss. There is banter and tish and perhaps even the slightest hint of fipsy in our work but know that we are deadly serious about this bit in all of these shitpost features. Goals in friendlies should not count to a player’s career stats. Put it this way: if historically international friendlies were given the same statistical treatment as pre-season games against Halifax Town or MLS All Stars, nobody would now seriously put forward the idea they should in fact be counted. Unless they needed them to in some argument they were having about a player they liked and wanted to manipulate and bend the stats to their own ends, which would be a very embarrassing thing to do. Friendly goals for your country really have no greater intrinsic worth than friendly goals for your club, and that really is that.

Nine penalties are already accounted for among Messi’s eye-popping 49 goals in jolly little games against such mighty opponents as Curacao, Nicaragua, Haiti, Hong Kong and Brazil, but that still leaves us with 40 left over and the chance to chop Messi’s tally in half. Fun fact: if you enjoyed that little Brazil banter there, know this: Messi has zero competitive goals against Brazil and that’s not one of our little ‘proper goals’ jokes. That’s actual accepted reality, because even giving a friendly game a title as magnificently bombastic as Superclasico de las Americas doesn’t stop it being a friendly.

New Lionel Messi Argentina goal tally: 40

The 24 South American World Cup Qualification goals

Let’s face it, this just isn’t a proper qualification set-up like in Europe is it? They all play each other in a great big league and, while it’s all good fun, the undeniable fact is that for your Brazils and Argentinas a 10-team qualification group with four qualification spots and the safety net of a play-off for the team in fifth is essentially a free ticket to every World Cup. Gets even more fun, by the way, from 2026 onwards given the move to 48 teams. Sixth place will get you straight in, seventh a play-off. Those goals will count even less than these ones, which already don’t count at all. Seven penalties are among Messi’s 31 goals in assorted World Cup qualification games down the years. No goals in this lot against Brazil, remember. ‘Messi’ and ‘Fraud’ are both five-letter words. Makes you think.

New Lionel Messi Argentina goal tally: 16

The 1 Argentina Scored 6+ Goals goal

Helped us out more in some other iterations of this feature, it must be said. But friendlies have already done much of the work here and, while South American World Cup qualification contains essentially none of the potential peril of European World Cup qualification for its biggest beasts, it must be noted it does also lack the opportunity for egregious stat-padding against the San Marinos and the Liechtensteins of this world. Still, this criterion does allow us to chalk off Messi’s second ever Argentina goal and his first at a World Cup. It was an absolutely textbook Got In On The Act goal as well: an 88th-minute sixth goal in a 6-0 win against the 10 men of Serbia in the 2006 group stage. Of course it doesn’t count.

New Lionel Messi Argentina goal tally: 15

The 15 Non-Elite Opposition goals

Not much left to get rid of now, and the same teak-tough definition of ‘elite’ we used for Ronaldo’s goals sorts it all out with no fuss. In fairness, we don’t even need to be that strict here, truth be told. Ten non-penalty goals from assorted Copas America disappear instantly here, against Peru, Mexico, Paraguay, Panama, Venezeula, USA, Bolivia and so forth. A group-stage goal from the 2018 World Cup against Nigeria need vex us no longer. And talking of Nigeria, we can also strike from the record his two goals against them in the group stage four years earlier. That was a game in which both teams qualified anyway despite Argentina’s 3-2 win so no matter who those goals were against they wouldn’t count in our correct, lofty, objective judgement given their entirely inconsequential nature. They were, according to so-called official so-called stats, Messi’s third and fourth goals of that World Cup after he’d also netted against Bosnia and Iran. You shouldn’t, by now, need us to tell you what we think of those.

New Lionel Messi Argentina goal tally: 0