Former Argentina and Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano will manage Lionel Messi after agreeing to become the new Inter Miami head coach, according to reports.

Mascherano and Messi won 19 trophies together at Barcelona and were teammates at international level, losing the World Cup final in 2014.

Since retiring in 2020, former West Ham and Liverpool midfielder Mascherano has managed Argentina’s Under-20 side and coached his country at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The club has not yet confirmed it, but the 40-year-old will replace Tata Martino as Inter Miami head coach, meaning he will go from being Messi’s former club and international teammate to his boss.

Martino left his role after Miami’s shock exit in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs for personal reasons.

Following his departure, he said: “It has been an honour to work at such a special club, and to lead such a special team.

“I’ve enjoyed my stay at Inter Miami and will treasure the memories made and relationships forged here for the rest of my life. I depart with nothing but gratitude for my time here and would like to offer sincere thanks to everyone that made it possible.”

The experienced Argentine will be replaced by his inexperienced compatriot, according to multiple reports.

Broke by journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Messi’s “special friend” will become Inter’s next head coach.

Romano wrote on X: “Javier Mascherano will be the new head coach of Inter Miami, as @CLMerlo reports.

“Agreement done for the Argentine head coach who always had special friendship with Leo Messi. Documents being prepared.”

The Italian journalist later added: “Javier Mascherano’s contract as new Inter Miami head coach will be valid for the next three years.”

Martino managed Messi and Mascherano in the 2013/14 season but could not win a major honour. The following season, Barcelona won the Treble under Luis Enrique.

Inter losing in the first round of the playoffs to Atlanta United came as a major shock and prematurely ends an historic campaign.

Martino led David Beckham’s side to a 74-point finish in the regular season, breaking the total points record in MLS history set by the New England Revolution in 2021.

Messi played 19 times in the regular season, scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists. He had two goal contributions in the Atlanta series, which lasted three matches.

