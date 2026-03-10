Romano clarifies possiblity of Lionel Messi ‘playing again for Barcelona’ after Xavi comments

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the possibility of Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona to play.

The Argentina international has been a hot topic so far this week after Barcelona legend Xavi accused president Joan Laporta of lying about the collapse of Messi‘s transfer to the Camp Nou in 2023.

Xavi claimed that Barcelona had the “green light from La Liga” for Messi’s return in January 2023 to the Catalan giants but that a deal fell through because Laporta didn’t want to complete the deal.

Speaking to La Vanguardia, Xavi explained: “Laporta doesn’t tell the truth there either. Leo was signed. In January 2023, after becoming world champion, we contacted and he tells me that he is excited to return and I see him.

“Laporta begun negotiating the contract with Leo’s father and we had the green light from La Liga, but it is the president who backed out on everything.

“Laporta told me that if Leo came back, there would be a wage war and he couldn’t afford that. And then suddenly Leo stopped picking up the phone because on the other hand they had told him that it could not be done.

“My interest is to tell the truth, which is that Messi is never returning to Barcelona simply because Laporta doesn’t want that – it’s not because of La Liga or Jorge Messi asking for money, that’s all a lie.”

However, La Liga chief Javier Tebas denied that the league had given any clearance in 2023 for Messi to rejoin Barcelona.

Tebas responded: “It’s not true. La Liga did not authorise anything whatsoever, nor did it have the OK.”

And now Romano has clarified Messi’s situation after a “very intense 24 hours around Barcelona” with it unlikely the Argentina superstar will return to the Camp Nou as a player soon.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It has been a very intense 24 hours around Barcelona and the discussion regarding a potential return of Lionel Messi. As we know, the presidential elections for Barcelona are approaching, and this is naturally a moment when many figures connected with the club – including legendary players and former managers such as Xavi – express their views and positions.

“Xavi Hernandez spoke in an interview with La Vanguardia and stated that the reality behind Lionel Messi’s potential return to Barcelona in 2023 was that president Joan Laporta stopped the move. According to Xavi, the return had been approved by La Liga and also by Messi himself, and it was not a financial problem.

“These comments immediately became a major talking point in Spain. Shortly afterwards, La Liga president Javier Tebas responded by denying that La Liga had approved any such operation, saying there was never a green light from the league.

“What I can say about the situation is that, beyond the statements we will continue to hear in the coming hours and days, there is an important clarification regarding the present and future. Barcelona fans often refer to the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the club, but at this stage in 2026 this is not something that is being discussed internally.

“Regardless of who wins the upcoming presidential elections, a sporting return for Messi is not currently under consideration. The story people are debating relates to what happened in 2023, not to plans for the immediate future.

“In the future there could potentially be separate occasions, such as a farewell match or a special event to allow Messi to say goodbye properly to the Barcelona fans and the club. Those kinds of situations are different and could always be considered between the club and the player.

“However, when it comes to sporting decisions and the possibility of Messi playing again for Barcelona, I can guarantee that there are no ongoing conversations. At this stage in 2026, it is simply not a topic.”

