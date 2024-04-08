Lionel Messi branded a ‘possessed dwarf’ by rival coach in leaked audio: ‘Fool, you going to cry?’

Lionel Messi has been labelled a “possessed dwarf” by the assistant coach of Mexican team Monterrey in leaked audio from their match against Inter Miami.

The Argentina international made a goal-scoring return from injury as Inter Miami were held to a 2-2 draw on Sunday against the Colorado Rapids.

However, that was overshadowed by his part in clashes between opposition players and coaches during Inter Miami’s 2-1 defeat to Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup in midweek.

Messi was part of a group, including Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Tata Martino, which confronted coaches and players from the Mexican side, while comments were aimed at Monterrey boss Fernando Ortiz following some of his pre-game comments.

The Argentinian superstar and co. also ended up in the room which housed the match officials after they disagreed with a number of decisions during the heated affair.

And now audio has been leaked of Monterrey coach Nico Sanchez insisting that Messi was like a “possessed dwarf” with the “face of the devil”.

“The dwarf was possessed, he had the face of the devil,” Sanchez said of Messi in the leaked audio clip via FOX Sports MX.

“He put his fist next to my face and said: ‘Who do you think you are?’ But because I didn’t look at him, I was looking away, I never answered back, it made things worse.

“And Tata Martino, what a poor dummy, I had him in front of me telling me: ‘Fool, you going to cry? Fool you going to cry?’ What a dummy!

“All those videos, they probably erased them all because it leaves them looking bad. What they did was really serious. They want to dirty the pitch.”

Sanchez has released a video since apologising for his comments but failed to speak about Messi by name, he said: “Since I do not know the Inter coach, Gerardo Martino, and I referred to him in a disrespectful manner, and I apologise.

“I am as Argentine as all of them and I will always defend my club. I’m here to show my face and take charge.”

