Lionel Messi can smell silverware: He’s once again hitting superhuman heights with another insane golazo

We’re now approaching the climax of the 2024 MLS season, Lionel Messi’s first full campaign in America, and the Inter Miami superstar looks determined to end it on a high.

The end-of-season play-offs are now taking shape, with a number of teams booking their place in the upcoming MLS Cup fixtures last night. There’s no such worry there for Inter Miami, who have long since booked their ticket.

Only once before in the club’s short history have Inter Miami made the play-offs, but on that occasion they stumbled out at the first round and ultimately finished an underwhelming 12th in the overall table.

Read the article at Planet Football.