According to reports, the ‘door is open’ for FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to leave Inter Miami for the Saudi Pro League.

Messi was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as he prepared to leave Paris Saint-Germain, but he opted for a switch to the MLS to join Inter Miami.

A few months after joining Inter Miami, Messi admitted he “thought a lot” about a move to the Middle East.

“I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league,” Messi said in December 2023.

“I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future.

“As the country’s tourism ambassador, it was a destination that attracted me, especially because I’ve enjoyed everything I have visited, because of how football is growing in the country and because of the effort they are putting into creating a top competition.

“It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me.”

READ: Messi returns to Barcelona as Suarez finally joins Arsenal in eight January MLS loans we’d love



The 37-year-old has 49 goals and 24 assists in 59 appearances for the MLS outfit, but his future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire at the end of this year.

His uncertain future has sparked fresh transfer speculation, with a recent report claiming Messi is primed for a ‘return’ to Barcelona for ‘one last dance’.

Now, a report from journalist Rudy Galetti for our pals at TEAMtalk claims the transfer ‘door has swung open’ as ‘talks have commenced’ between his representatives and the Saudi Pro League.

PIF are said to have ‘reopened discussions’ as they are ‘aiming to bring Messi to the Saudi Pro League soon’.

MORE LIONEL MESSI COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Six legends we want to return as Lionel Messi linked to Barcelona comeback

👉 Lionel Messi: Barcelona hatch ‘global bombshell’ plan for Argentina star comeback

👉 MLS too easy for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami; how can they fix the ‘Beckham rule’?

It is claimed that ‘interest’ from Saudi Arabia ‘remains strong’ as their ‘goal is to make Messi one of the faces of the league, together with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now closer to staying at Al Nassr given that his club is willing to accept requests to strengthen the team, as we anticipated days ago’.

The report adds: