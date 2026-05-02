The 'Messi effect' is real - but does everyone understand the consequences?

There is a moment, somewhere between the first sold-out NFL stadium and the hastily arranged friendly in a different hemisphere, when the scale of the Lionel Messi effect stops feeling like a football story and starts looking like something else entirely.

Something bigger. Something heavier. Something with a footprint.

When Messi arrived at Inter Miami in 2023, the immediate impacts were obvious: sell-outs, shirt sales, streaming deals, the vague but unmistakable sense that Major League Soccer had finally found its gravitational centre. Club executives spoke openly about a “before and after Messi”, and they weren’t exaggerating.

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By 2025, that transformation had hardened into something structural. Messi wasn’t just the league’s best player, he was its economic engine. He delivered an MLS Cup, back-to-back MVP awards and a level of global visibility the league had spent decades chasing.

And in 2026, the spectacle has only grown. When Miami travelled to Colorado in April, 75,824 people turned up – one of the largest crowds in MLS history, drawn not by rivalry or stakes but by the simple promise of Messi’s presence. The Rapids moved the fixture to an NFL stadium just to accommodate the demand.

This is what Messi does: he bends logistics, geography, and expectation around himself.

But logistics and geography have consequences, because every one of those moments – the relocated fixtures, the expanded stadium capacities, the global tours and promotional appearances – comes with a cost that football is only just beginning to confront. Not financial but environmental.

This is the uncomfortable truth at the centre of modern football’s most marketable story: the Messi effect is also a carbon multiplier.

Start with travel, the sport’s most obvious and least addressed problem. Inter Miami’s 2026 calendar reads less like a domestic campaign and more like a touring act. Pre-season alone included matches across South America, with additional fixtures scheduled in Puerto Rico. That’s before the MLS season, continental competitions and the inevitable exhibition games that follow a player of Messi’s stature.

And then there are the tours that exist purely because he exists. In December 2025, Messi embarked on a multi-city promotional tour of India – part exhibition, part cultural event, part commercial juggernaut. Thousands travelled. Infrastructure strained. Crowds overwhelmed organisers. It was, in miniature, a familiar story: demand outpacing planning; spectacle outpacing sustainability.

Zoom out and the pattern repeats. Opponents upscale venues. Airlines add capacity. Broadcasters expand coverage. Fans travel further, often internationally, for the chance to witness a player who has spent two decades reshaping the sport.

Individually, each decision makes sense. Collectively, they form a system that is quietly, steadily increasing football’s environmental burden.

Did you know, 100,000 tonnes of sportswear ends up in landfill every year in the UK alone?

Even the anomalies tell the same story. When Messi doesn’t travel, the reaction is immediate and revealing. In 2025, a club apologised and offered compensation to supporters after he missed a scheduled appearance, such was the expectation that he would be present. The subtext is clear: Messi isn’t just part of the product – he is the product. And the product must move.

This is not an argument against Messi, or even against the growth he has catalysed. Football has always chased expansion, always sought new markets, new audiences, new revenue streams. Messi simply accelerates that process to an almost absurd degree.

The problem is that acceleration is rarely neutral.

There is a tendency, particularly in European discourse, to treat sustainability as a matter of infrastructure – solar panels on stadium roofs, recycled water systems, the occasional net-zero pledge. But Messi exposes a different, more complicated reality. Football’s environmental impact is not just about how the game is staged. It’s about how the game travels.

And few things travel like Messi.

His presence transforms ordinary league fixtures into global events. It reshapes scheduling decisions, inflates attendance figures and justifies long-haul journeys that might otherwise never happen. MLS attendance surged significantly following his arrival, with multiple games drawing crowds more typical of international fixtures than domestic ones. Even where broader trends fluctuate, the Messi bump remains unmistakable.

That bump, though, is not evenly distributed. It concentrates activity – more flights, more fans, more movement – around a single individual. It is, in effect, a footballing version of induced demand: build the spectacle, and the emissions will follow.

There is an irony here, one that sits uneasily beneath the surface of football’s sustainability messaging. The sport’s most powerful growth engine is also one of its least controllable environmental variables. You cannot ask Messi to be less popular. You cannot meaningfully scale down the demand he generates without undermining the very commercial model that relies on him.

So the question becomes not whether football can accommodate the Messi effect, but whether it can absorb its consequences.

Because this is not a temporary phenomenon. Messi has extended his stay in Miami through at least 2028, ensuring that the cycle – of tours, sell-outs and global attention – will continue. The 2026 World Cup, hosted in North America, will only intensify it, drawing even more eyes, more journeys, more movement into an already expanding ecosystem.

In that sense, Messi is not an outlier. He is a preview.

Football’s future is increasingly built around global icons, transcontinental competitions and audiences that span time zones and continents. The game is no longer local, if it ever truly was. It is a travelling spectacle and its biggest stars are its most efficient vehicles.

Which brings us back to that moment – the one where a sold-out stadium feels less like a triumph and more like a question. Not whether Messi is worth it; that debate is long settled. But what it costs, beyond the obvious. And whether football, in its pursuit of ever-greater reach, has really begun to reckon with the answer.

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