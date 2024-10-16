Lionel Messi has equalled another Cristiano Ronaldo record after latest football clinic

While Europe slept on Tuesday night, Lionel Messi laid on a football clinic during Argentina’s 6-0 win over Bolivia in their latest World Cup qualifier.

There were concerns that Messi’s international career was drawing to an end after an injury prematurely ended his involvement in the Copa America final in July.

But the 37-year-old looked bright and sprightly against the trembling Bolivians, opening the scoring after a mistake by a Bolivian defender allowed him to run freely and finish unchallenged in front of goalkeeper Billy Viscarra.

For the full article, please click here.