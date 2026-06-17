A number of sporting stars were stunned by Lionel Messi in his World Cup performance against Algeria which saw him equal and break a number of records.

When Messi stepped onto the field against Algeria, the Argentine superstar became the first man in history to feature in six World Cups. His nation’s top appearance-maker and scorer also ticked over 200 games for Argentina.

He left the field with far more records under his belt, now holding the joint-most goals (16) in World Cup history, scooping his first World Cup hat-trick, and becoming the oldest man in tournament history to score one.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said “we have to enjoy” Messi, while teammate Rodrigo De Paul said: “It’s an advantage to have Leo, because of how he manages the group and drives it forward.

“He doesn’t pay attention to individual records. He prioritises the team, and for us that’s incredible.”

And five football icons certainly did, as they reacted to the superstar’s record-breaking performance.

Erling Haaland

“Messi is a madman,” Haaland posted on Snapchat.

Haaland had just bagged a World Cup brace in his tournament debut for Norway, but was happy to congratulate the legend for an even bigger feat than his own.

Thomas Muller

“This guy…🐐” was the simple message posted by 2014 World Cup champion Muller on Instagram.

Muller posted a picture of himself and Messi facing off in the MLS alongside the comment.

Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Ferdinand wrote on X: ‘Wow Messi!!!

‘His first ever Hattrick at a World Cup… and now officially ties the record for the most ever World Cup goals! #FIFAWorldCup #Messi.’

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Alan Shearer

Former England striker Shearer, working as a pundit on the World Cup, showed his admiration at the feat with a post on X.

‘OMG. MESSI 16th goal in the World Cup. 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 #ARGALG #’

Carli Lloyd

Former USWNT star Lloyd, who won two World Cups with her country, gave an analytical view of Messi’s current game and mind state, posting on X.

‘Messi is playing with complete freedom. He’s already achieved the ultimate goal by winning the World Cup, and that makes him even more dangerous this tournament. No pressure or expectations to live up to—just pure football. Enjoy every moment while we still can. There’s simply no one else like him.🐐’

READ MORE: Lionel Messi responds to Mbappe and co with records-shattering hat-trick against Algeria