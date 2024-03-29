Lionel Messi injury blow confirmed as Inter Miami coach lifts lid on Champions Cup availability

Lionel Messi will not feature for Inter Miami this weekend but the MLS club’s assistant coach, Javier Morales, is hopeful he can return for next week’s Champions Cup clash.

The Argentina captain has missed his side’s last two matches due to a hamstring problem and was not available for his country in the international break.

Lionel Messi to miss New York City game

Miami are in action against New York City after being smashed 4-0 by the Red Bulls last week, but Messi is not going to be back in time.

His absence against NYCFC is intended to make him available for a huge Champions Cup match against Mexican outfit Monterrey next week.

Assistant coach Morales confirmed: “Tomorrow he won’t be available because we are trying to do our best so that he’s available next Wednesday against Monterrey here at home.”

The away match against Monterrey will be played on April 10 as Inter Miami bid to become only the second MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Speaking earlier this week, Messi discussed his future retirement and lifted the lid on his “difficult” spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I was not prepared to leave, everything happened very quickly, I had to rebuild my life from one day to the next. I got to know another league, another club, a new locker room. It was a change that we were not looking for and that is why it was difficult at first.

“For me it was difficult when I arrived in Barcelona. I was a child and I had to adapt to new friends, new country, new city, new people, new school.

“It was difficult for me at first, but I thought I was doing what I wanted, playing football, in a great team like Barcelona and that made me able to move forward, it was impressive and I enjoyed it a lot. They have always treated me very well in Barcelona, I am grateful to them.”

On his retirement, Messi added: “I know that the moment that I know that I’m not performing, that I’m not enjoying myself, that I’m not helping my teammates.

“I am very self-critical. I know when I am good, when I am bad, when I play well, when I play badly…

“And when I feel it is time to take that step, I will take it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I will always try to continue competing, because it is what I like and what I know how to do.”

