Lionel Messi marked his MLS return by sending his opponent for a hot dog

Lionel Messi marked his return from injury with two goals and an assist for Inter Miami in another demonstration of his footballing prowess.

Messi had not played since injuring his ankle in Argentina’s Copa America final victory over Colombia in July, when the great man departed the pitch in tears at his misfortune.

That saw him miss this month’s World Cup qualifiers, while he has also sat out eight games for his MLS side – though they’ve coped sufficiently in his absence to lead the Eastern Conference standings.

