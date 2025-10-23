Lionel Messi signs new Inter Miami contract: The GOAT quashes retirement speculation

Lionel Messi will not be following Inter Miami teammates and Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba into retirement, having signed a new three-year contract.

News of Messi’s three-year extension broke on Thursday afternoon, following the recent announcements by Busquets and Alba that they plan to retire at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

Messi commits future to MLS side until December 2028

News comes after Busquets, Alba confirm retirement dates

David Beckham’s side confirm new stadium will be ready next year

Miami given huge boost ahead of MLS playoffs

Not only is news of Messi’s new contract a major boost for Inter Miami, but it’s absolutely wonderful news for football as a whole.

At 38 years of age, the Argentina captain is still one of the best players in the world, registering an outrageous 29 goals and 17 assists in the MLS regular season.

Javier Mascherano’s side finished third in the Eastern Conference, level on points with second-place FC Cincinnati and one point behind Philadelphia Union.

They comfortably led the way for goals scored across both conferences, smashing in 81 across 34 matches.

His commitment to club football also suggests that Messi will be at next summer’s World Cup – hosted in North America – with Argentina, who are defending their crown after winning the tournament in Qatar in 2022.

In their confirmation of Messi’s new contract, Miami confirmed that their brand new stadium will be ready in 2026, with the 38-year-old pictured putting pen to paper on the construction site.

Lionel Messi has signed a contract extension to extend his stay at Inter Miami, it has been announced. He will debut their brand new stadium which is planned to be completed in 2026 🏟️

Messi won’t be following Barca legends Busquets, Alba into retirement

Busquets confirmed on September 25 that he would retire at the end of the 2025 MLS season, with Miami bidding to win the MLS Cup.

“I feel like the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer. It’s been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story I always dreamed of,” Busquets said.

“I’m retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all, grateful. Thank you all very much, see you soon.”

On October 7, another current Miami player and Barcelona legend, Alba, confirmed they would be following Busquets into retirement when his side’s season concludes.

“The time has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life,” Alba said in a video posted on Instagram., external

“I’ve decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion to this season. I do so with complete conviction, with peace, and with happiness.”

The MLS playoffs are scheduled to finish at the end of December, which is why Messi’s new deal expires in December 2028.

Luis Suarez, 38, is also at Inter Miami and has a contract running until the end of the current campaign. For him, he will either sign a new deal or retire.

What is certain is that Messi will be playing for another three years and Alba and Busquets are in the final two months of their illustrious playing careers.

