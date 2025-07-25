Lionel Messi has been linked with a move away from Inter Miami.

According to reports, a return to FC Barcelona is not possible, but Inter Miami standout Lionel Messi could still ‘return to Europe’ this summer.

Messi’s long-term future is in doubt as his current Inter Miami contract is due to expire at the end of this year.

Earlier this month, a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Inter Miami are ‘extremely confident’ that the ex-Barcelona forward will pen a contract extension.

Ornstein added:

‘There is a strong push from Saudi Arabia for Messi, with Asian Champions League winners Al Ahli pursuing the Argentina legend. However, Miami are extremely confident they are going to retain him. ‘The Athletic reported in April that they were close to an agreement, which would see the playmaker lead his current team into their new Freedom Park stadium in 2026. Until the ink is dry, Miami will take nothing for granted — however, they are hopeful of announcing an extension any time now.’

Despite this, Messi is yet to commit himself to Inter Miami beyond the end of this year and he remains linked with an exit.

As mentioned, a move to the Saudi Pro League has been mentioned, while it’s even been suggested that he could return to Barcelona.

Now, a report in Spain claims Messi has ‘no shortage of offers’, though he has been ‘denied access at Barcelina because they believe it’s best to call it a day for his time at the club and not hinder the progress of his successor, Lamine Yamal’.

Still, Messi could ‘return to Europe’ as he has ‘received an offer’ from Serie A outfit Como, who are managed by former teammate Cesc Fabregas.

Inter Miami are ‘desperate’ to retain Messi, but he ‘isn’t entirely sure he wants to stay in the United States, as he wants to arrive in top form for the 2026 World Cup’.

‘A very romantic option’ of a return to Newell’s Old Boys has been mentioned and he ‘might consider a return to Europe’, while he is ‘not seduced’ by the money on offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Regarding interest from Como, the report adds: