Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has commented on when he will retire and he has also reflected on his “difficult” spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Messi progressed through the ranks at Barcelona and spent most of his career with the La Liga giants.

“The change was difficult…”

This era of football has been dominated by Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two greats have a storied rivalry from their time in Spain with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Despite this, former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has claimed that Messi did not “care” about Ronaldo as he knew “he was the best”.

Messi was forced to leave Barcelona in 2021 as their financial woes prohibited them from tying him down to a contract extension.

The World Cup winner subsequently joined PSG on a free transfer. His two-year stint in France did not go to plan as he only scored 32 goals in 75 appearances and failed to win the Champions League.

Messi has explained why he found life “difficult” at PSG after he “planned to stay” at Barcelona.

“The change was difficult when I went to PSG, because I was doing very well in Barcelona and I planned to stay there,” Messi said via The Big Time podcast.

“I was not prepared to leave, everything happened very quickly, I had to rebuild my life from one day to the next. I got to know another league, another club, a new locker room. It was a change that we were not looking for and that is why it was difficult at first.”

He added: For me it was difficult when I arrived in Barcelona. I was a child and I had to adapt to new friends, new country, new city, new people, new school.

“It was difficult for me at first, but I thought I was doing what I wanted, playing football, in a great team like Barcelona and that made me able to move forward, it was impressive and I enjoyed it a lot. They have always treated me very well in Barcelona, I am grateful to them.”

“I know when I am good…”

The 36-year-old currently plays in the MLS with Inter Miami. His current contract is due to expire next year but he has indicated that he no plans to retire, as he will only call time on his career when he knows he’s “not performing”.

“I know that the moment that I know that I’m not performing, that I’m not enjoying myself, that I’m not helping my teammates,” Messi continued.

“I am very self-critical. I know when I am good, when I am bad, when I play well, when I play badly…

“And when I feel it is time to take that step, I will take it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I will always try to continue competing, because it is what I like and what I know how to do.”