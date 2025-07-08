Lionel Messi joined Miami in 2023 but is getting near to the end of his contract.

Lionel Messi has been predicted to bring his glittering career to an end next year with Emmanuel Petit suggesting the 2026 World Cup could be his final swansong.

The Barcelona legend has achieved everything there is to be achieved in football and at the age of 38, both he and long term opponent Cristiano Ronadlo, are both now undoubtedly heading towards the end of their careers.

But while Ronaldo recently extended his stay in Saudi Arabia, transfixed on reaching 1,000 career goals, Messi’s future is less clear.

His current deal with Inter Miami is set to expire at the end of the MLS season and a range of possible destinations have been suggested from joining Ronaldo in Saudi to returning to Barcelona.

Petit though, who played for BArca during the 2000-01 season, believes Messi’s time in Europe is over and that the World Cup held in the US, Canada and Mexico will be the last time he graces the football pitch.

“Messi could play in the number 10, but we know that he doesn’t run and can Barcelona control the midfield with only two players in there?” Petit proposed to Escapist Magazine. “There is no way we will see Messi back at Barcelona. I wish him the best in getting to the 2026 World Cup and I think then he will retire.

“Could Messi go on loan elsewhere in Europe before the World Cup? I think he has had really special treatment in America and it would be hard.

“It’s the same situation with Ronaldo and who is able to pay those wages at their ages, you need 10 other players to do the running and top European sides don’t work like that. You don’t see players in modern football that don’t have much movement, that’s why Messi’s time in Europe is over.”

But despite Petit’s claims, The Athletic reporter David Orseitns says Inter Miami are “extremely confident” they will be able to persuade Messi to sign an extension.

Having joined in 2023, Miami hope to extend Messi until the end of 2026 and managing owner Jorge Mas told FDP Radio Miami.

“The stars are aligning for something great, for a beautiful future for the club and for Lionel. It’s solely his decision.

“I expect that within 60-90 days we’ll have to determine all of this. My hope has always been — and everything we’re doing — is to see Messi play at our new stadium in 2026. Hopefully, that happens.”

Messi has won a total of 46 team trophies during his career, as well as 56 individual awards including eight Ballons d’Or.

He made his debut in October 2004, replacing Deco in the 82nd minute during a 1-0 win against Barcelona city rivals Espanyol.

