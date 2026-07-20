Lionel Messi has been labelled “sad” and “a baby” as his Argentina side were “a total embarrassment” in their World Cup final loss against Spain.

Messi has now played in three World Cup finals and won one. He’s almost certainly played his final World Cup game, at 39, and international retirement on the whole could be beckoning.

Argentina were not particularly effective against Spain – who won 1-0 through a Ferran Torres goal – failing to have a single shot on target in 120 minutes.

They have also been called out for their behaviour on the field, with Leandro Paredes striking a Spain player after the final whistle, and Messi and Enzo Fernandez – before the latter was sent off – trying to get Marc Cucurella sent off.

The Spain left-back put his hand to his mouth only momentarily before speaking to Messi, and he and his Argentina team-mate ran to the referee to try to get him sent off.

At the time, commentator Lee Dixon said: “The game has gone if you’re getting bookings and red cards for that, to get somebody sent off. You shouldn’t be such a baby to try and get someone sent off for that, it’s ridiculous.”

Wayne Rooney was also disappointed in Messi trying to get Cucurella sent off.

He said on BBC: “It is [desperation]. But Argentina play like that, we know that’s what they do, and the one thing you want is good sportsmanship.

“That was sad to see Lionel Messi doing that.”

Argentina an embarrassment

Argentina as a whole have been called out for their actions after the final whistle, turning their backs on the Spain trophy lift.

Adrian Durham told talkSPORT: “Yeah, no class, whatsoever. They’ve been absolutely shocking.

“They’ve been a total disgrace here today. The fans, we think have been brilliant.

“But even during the trophy lift, also when Rodri went up to get the best player in the tournament trophy, the fans were singing Messi’s name and they were singing Argentina as well.

“They simply cannot accept that Argentina were beaten in the World Cup final.”

Lionel Scaloni feels his Argentina side took the loss well, though, stating: “We are gracious in victory, and we must be gracious in defeat. Today, we are showing that we know how to lose.

“We lost the match, and we accept it, but that doesn’t mean we stop living or forget everything we did to get here.”

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