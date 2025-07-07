Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has entered talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli over a potential move from Inter Miami in December, according to reports.

The Argentina legend will go down as one of the best, if not the best, player in the history of football when he eventually hangs up his boots.

Messi has scored 759 goals in 941 club appearances and 112 goals in 191 caps for Argentina with the forward winning everything the game has to offer, including eight Ballon d’Ors.

As a Barcelona player, Messi won ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

There have been rumours that Messi could return to Europe or another top competitive league ahead of the 2026 World Cup with journalist Esteban Edul insisting that the Inter Miami attacker is “considering playing somewhere else for the six months”.

Edul told ESPN Argentina: “Leo Messi and his family told me on Friday, that he is considering playing somewhere else for the six months leading up to the World Cup. At one point, he had his contract settled to stay on, but now that’s been put on hold.”

And now L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi insists that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli ‘has entered into talks’ with Messi over a potential move in December when his contract at Inter Miami expires.

Tanzi wrote: ‘It’s no secret that Saudi Arabia attempted to lure Lionel Messi in the summer of 2023, at the end of his contract with PSG. Two years later, the local league hasn’t given up hope, as the Argentine will once again be a free agent starting in December. Financial details of the negotiations have not been revealed, but the country, which will host the World Cup in 2034, intends to do everything it can to tip the scales.

‘For several weeks, the leaders of Al-Ahli, winners of the Asian Champions League , have been trying to convince the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. Inter Miami, for their part, want to keep Messi after his first two years in MLS.’

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano was forced to defend his decision to play Messi for the full 90 minutes in a comfortable 4-1 win over Montreal last week.

Responding to the criticism, Mascherano said: “We have to understand that Leo is happiest when he’s playing football. Every time he’s fit, he’s going to want to play – and we’re going to let him.

“He gives us a huge advantage when he’s on the pitch, and of course, we want to make the most of it.”

After their appearance in the Club World Cup, Inter Miami have games against New England Revolution, Nashville, FC Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls coming up in the space of ten days.

Mascherano added: “We have consecutive games coming up, and we’ll need every player ready. Whoever gets the chance has to be prepared. This was an important match – Montreal was coming in with good momentum, but our team rose to the occasion.”

