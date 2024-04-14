Lionel Messi’s latest ridiculous MLS golazo has challenged our understanding of physics

On the face of it, Lionel Messi and the Beatles don’t have too much in common – but both cultural phenomena have managed to crack America.

In February 1964, the Beatles arrived in the United States and their televised performances on The Ed Sullivan Show were viewed by approximately 73 million people, cementing their instant popularity.

Messi is achieving something similar; Inter Miami matches have consistently sold out since his arrival in the MLS in 2023, with legions of devotees and a smattering of star-struck curiosities paying top dollar to see the Argentinian genius in action.

