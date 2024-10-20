Lionel Messi’s second ridiculous hat-trick in a week has cemented his GOAT status

Lionel Messi scored a stunning 11-minute hat trick during their 6-2 win over New England Revolution to help Inter Miami break the MLS record for the most points in a single season.

It’s been a week of celebration for Messi; the 37-year-old scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia and received Marca’s GOAT award.

“I am still hungry for titles even though I am a bit older and my family keeps growing,” Messi said at the ceremony. “I feel their support so I am unstoppable.

