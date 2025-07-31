Lionel Messi’s two-assist masterclass caps off a month of sheer footballing perfection
Two years have passed since Lionel Messi made his debut for Inter Miami.
That night he scored a sumptuous last-minute match-winning free-kick, announcing his arrival in North America in classic Messi style.
The World Cup was still fresh in the memory. A record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or set to follow. He was still arguably the finest footballer on the planet, and he wasn’t going to disappoint his new audience.