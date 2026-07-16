Lionel Scaloni, Emi Martinez rip into England after Argentina comeback win – ‘We smelt blood’

Lionel Scaloni and Emiliano Martinez both criticised England for their approach after going 1-0 up in their World Cup semi-final, with the Argentina coach admitting his side “smelt blood and went for it”.

The Three Lions failed in their bid to end 60 years of hurt after suffering an agonising 2-1 defeat in Atlanta, despite taking the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon.

England boss Thomas Tuchel went ultra-defensive following the second-half hydration break, allowing Argentina to completely dictate possession and eventually find a leveller through Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez before Lautaro Martinez headed home the winner.

Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday’s final in New Jersey as they bid to become just the third team to win back-to-back World Cups.

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Speaking afterwards, Scaloni admitted he felt that England were “doubting themselves” towards the end of a contest that was riddled with fouls and had little flow to it as a result.

“We were under a bit of pressure, but the opponent doubted themselves,” Scaloni said in his post-match press conference. “We all felt it, we smelt blood and went for it.

“There was a vacuum inside [England’s] goal. The ball went in after hitting the post twice. After England scored we showed a lot about our football. It’s more than tactics and playing pretty football.

Asked how it felt to guide Argentina into another World Cup final, Scaloni added: “I’m lost for words.

“A great happiness for our country and our people. And another great happiness for this group who never stop surprising me and never know when they are beaten.

“I can tell them that we are going to try to win, we’re going to leave it all out there, but the truth is that to do this is very difficult. It’s very difficult for people to understand what our players have given. It is so impressive.

“We are unique. It’s not arrogance, it is all heart. Today so many people arrived here to support us and for that I am truly grateful – they helped us to victory.

“This shirt merits us giving absolutely everything possible until the very end. To not spare anything at all.”

Martinez puts boot into defensive England

Meanwhile, Aston Villa stopper Martinez was critical of England’s decision to go “backwards and backwards” after going 1-0 up.

“We felt it. We felt them going backwards and backwards rather than going forward,” the veteran goalkeeper said.

“Sometimes when you are winning, you have to go forward anyway. You can’t change the gameplan. I think they did it and they put extra defenders.”

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As for the task of facing reigning European champions Spain in the final, Martinez added: “It’s special. It’s special to win it. It’s special for my country, family and team-mates.

“To be in back-to-back World Cup finals, it means whatever we have done is in the right path.

“I am so proud of everyone, especially my family.”