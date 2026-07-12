Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has looked ahead to his side’s World Cup semi-final against England, who will be a “very tough opponent”.

Argentina will face England on Wednesday in the World Cup semi-finals, while France battle Spain on the other side of the draw.

The World Cup holders beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra-time to progress to the next round, while England edged past Norway 2-1 in their quarter-final match.

Argentina have been somewhat fortunate to get past Egypt and Cape Verde in previous rounds, so they will have to improve to get past England and reach the World Cup final.

And Scaloni has acknowledged that Argentina face a “very tough” challenge in the next round against England.

“What this team has achieved is historic, even though we could have played better,” Scaloni told reporters.

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“It’s historic to be in a semi-final again.

“It’s a privileged space in football, not an easy feat. We’re happy and excited now.

“We will try to make it to the end with every last drop of sweat.”

“We will be playing against a very tough opponent…”

He added: “The message is this is a football game. That is what I can say.

“We will be playing against a very tough opponent, they have an excellent coach, it is a football game and that is all.”

On facing England, he continued: “Obviously inside and outside the four lines of the pitch it’s a matchup that has a lot of history there, a lot of pain and a lot of things behind it.

“I think we are professionals and we’re going to play it like we play every game: until the last second, leaving our lives on the field.”

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Pundit Micah Richards has also looked ahead to England’s match against Argentina, claiming “everyone should be excited”.

“England can outrun Argentina but they just have that little genius Messi. They all play for him. Everyone should be excited,” Richards said.

“Marking him is impossible because he doesn’t run back. He goes into little spaces where he shouldn’t really be. He switches on at the right times [and] he’s got the best technique. His spatial awareness is fantastic. He’s got a great shot.

“Most importantly, he’s got what Jude’s [Bellingham] got and that’s what makes Jude so great, he’s got personality and aura.

“Messi has the most aura out of any footballer. Messi’s aura is just next level, so it’s going to be interesting.”

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