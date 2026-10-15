Barcelona want to sign £57m Man Utd star as he decides to leave Old Trafford

Barcelona want to sign Lisandro Martinez in the summer of 2027, with the Manchester United defender ready to leave Old Trafford, according to a report.

Martinez hit the headlines on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning after criticising Man Utd’s director of football Wilcox.

The Argentina international defender said that Man Utd needed to have made more signings in the summer transfer window.

Martinez has since issued a statement, explaining his outburst after Man Utd’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The defender wrote in a social media post: “After the match, I spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted.

“Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win.

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“And when things don’t go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United.

“My words reflect how I feel and how much I want to see this club competing for the biggest honours.

“Those high standards are part of how I see football and the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.

“When I talk about wanting more, I’m talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club.

“To keep growing, to become stronger and to have everything we need to compete at the highest level.

READ MORE: Man Utd reach decision on sacking Jason Wilcox as internal verdict on Lisandro Martinez interview revealed

“These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me.”

Lisandro Martinez wants Man Utd exit

According to The Athletic, Martinez, who has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2022 when he joined from Ajax for a total fee of £57million, wants to leave at the end of the season.

The report has also claimed that Man Utd, who are struggling under manager Michael Carrick this season, are likely to issue a fine for Martinez following his criticism of Wilcox.

On October 14, transfer journalist Dean Jones reported that Atletico Madrid want to sign Martinez, who himself is willing to move to the Spanish club.

Barcelona target Lisandro Martinez

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, too, are interested in a 2027 deal for the Argentina international centre-back.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has over 24,000 followers on X, posted at 11:21am on October 15: “FC Barcelona is keeping a very close eye on Lisandro Martínez’s situation.

“Out of contract next summer, the club sees him as a genuine market opportunity: if he doesn’t renew, the board will seriously consider bringing him on board.

“The Argentine has been on the Blaugrana’s radar for several seasons; the sporting director has known him for a while and his profile is highly regarded internally.”

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