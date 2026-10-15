Lisandro Martinez clarifies ‘wanting more’ in 271-word social media statement after Man Utd outburst

Lisandro Martinez insists he ‘wants more’ as the Manchester United defender clarified outburst following defeat to Atletico Madrid in a 271-word social media statement.

Martinez hit out at technical director Jason Wilcox over his failure to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level after the Red Devils lost 2-0 to the La Liga side.

Wayne Rooney had sympathy for Martinez as he was once in a similarly frustrating position at United but believes the defender went “too far” with his comments, while Jamie Carragher insists the Argentinian was “out of order”.

Questions have been raised over Martinez’s future at the club in the wake of his outburst, while reports claim the United bosses called an ’emergency meeting’ to discuss next steps.

They may well have pushed the 28-year-old into an apology, and although Martinez didn’t admit wrongdoing, he did clarify his comments in more detail on social media, insisting he wants to continue to ‘give everything I have for this badge’.

He said: ‘Following everything that has been said about my comments yesterday, I want to share some thoughts on what I said and how I feel.

‘After the match, I spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted.

‘Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win. And when things don’t go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United.

‘My words reflect how I feel and how much I want to see this club competing for the biggest honours. Those high standards are part of how I see football and the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.

‘When I talk about wanting more, I’m talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club. To keep growing, to become stronger and to have everything we need to compete at the highest level. These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me.

‘I know that, first and foremost, it’s us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility. We need to demand even more of ourselves and work together to take Manchester United back to the top.

‘I believe in my team-mates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward. I’m convinced that the way forward is to keep working together, with ambition and commitment.

‘My goal has been the same since day one, to win, to compete at the highest level and to give everything I have for this badge.’

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