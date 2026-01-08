Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City may not be a done deal according to Jamie Redknapp who said there could still be a “little twist” in the story.

It has been widely expected that Semenyo will complete a £65m move to City in the coming days after the Manchester Club met his buyout clause, but Redknapp has instead suggested that, from what he has heard, not everything is as straightforward.

“I’m not saying this is a Sky Sports breaking news moment, but all I’m saying is, I’ve heard tonight that it might not be the foregone conclusion that everyone’s talking about that he’s going to be having a medical at Man City,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports. “There might still be a little twist.”

The game against Liverpool, in which Semenyo scored an injury-time winner, was expected to be his last in a Bournemouth shirt, and while that still may well be the case, him wearing sky blue next seems a lot less certain following Redknapp’s comments.

The former Liverpool midfielder encouraged his old club to re-enter the race as Semenyo could be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

“I think Liverpool could still be in the equation,” he said.

“I’ve got to be honest, why they haven’t come in strongly, I’m surprised. If you look at that position, with Mohamed Salah and what happens to him, how long he’s going to be at the club for, we don’t quite know.

“But if you’ve got a player of that quality and he shows you he’s a match-winner, turns up in the big moments, why wouldn’t you be in for him?”

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola all but confirmed Semenyo’s departure after the Spurs games, commenting that it was his “last moments with us.”

“That was a lovely [moment] for Antoine,” he said.

“Sometimes football gives you these things. He has been top, he has given everything and been committed until the end. I think it is good football gives him back this moment.

“There are still formalities [in his transfer]. I’m afraid to say because I don’t want to lose him, but that looks like it will be his last moments with us.”

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano said before the Tottenham game that the deal was “done” with a medical already booked.

“Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City is done. The medical has been booked and everything is ready,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I told you there were no issues and no doubts. Semenyo will play for Manchester City and the here we go is coming.

“He will complete the move after playing his final game for Bournemouth, and then he will start working under Pep Guardiola.”

