Join Dave Tickner from 11am and share your view of the Premier League weekend. Our resident Tottenham fan is desperate to discuss the north London derby…

Tickers had a miserable Sunday. Not only did he have to watch his Spurs fall into Arsenal trap in the most predictable way imaginable, then he had to write all the words.

If you haven’t read 16 Conclusions yet, don’t let the death of Dave’s keyboard be in vain.

Misery loves company, and Spurs weren’t the only let-downs this weekend.

Liverpool lost at home to Forest for the first time in a gazillion years, and they haven’t taken it all that well.

Could be worse, Liverpool fans – you could be Evertonians.

Manchester United supporters might be feeling rather more chipper after their much-needed win at Southampton. Which didn’t look all that likely when Cameron Archer placed the ball on the penalty spot. Is that it – are United back? Again.

United’s win means Jadon Sancho’s debut for Chelsea won’t have registered much on Erik ten Hag’s radar, while Villa, Newcastle and Manchester City all rallied to win from behind.

And a point each for West Ham and Palace might feel more like three given how they were earned.

Whether your team has you feeling like a winner or a loser this Monday – Winners And Losers is on the way, by the way – join Dave and have your say below…

When you’re done with Dave, don’t forget to check out Winners and Losers later, and definitely don’t miss these…

👉 Arsenal no ‘bottlers’ as Eddie Howe lauded as ‘generational talent’

👉 Arsenal win NLD but one man makes it into worst Premier League XI of weekend

👉 Man Utd manager curse spreads beyond Old Trafford as Newcastle fluke their way to third



If you weren’t around for the Live show, no matter – leave your comments below and Dave will delve Below The Line later to respond…